FLO (FLO) Price Tops $0.0418

FLO (FLO) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 16th. FLO has a market cap of $6.36 million and approximately $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, FLO has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000047 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 299.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000028 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000025 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLO is flo.cash. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

Buying and Selling FLO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

