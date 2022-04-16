Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) Given New $64.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by B. Riley from $76.00 to $64.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

FBC opened at $39.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $47.13. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.65 and a 52-week high of $56.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Flagstar Bancorp ( NYSE:FBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The savings and loans company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $383.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.33 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.41%.

In other news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.80 per share, with a total value of $91,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,005,508 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $51,060,000 after buying an additional 239,443 shares in the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 294,186 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $14,939,000 after buying an additional 73,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 548,345 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $27,845,000 after buying an additional 244,958 shares in the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

