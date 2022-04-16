Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Five Point stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.49 million, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.93.

In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 1,016.7% in the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Five Point during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Five Point in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Five Point in the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Five Point by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

