Five Point (NYSE:FPH) Raised to C at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Point (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Five Point stock opened at $5.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.49 million, a PE ratio of 66.45 and a beta of 1.37. Five Point has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.93.
In related news, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $67,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary H. Hunt sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $54,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Five Point Company Profile (Get Rating)
Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.
