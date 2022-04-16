Fisher Asset Management LLC Trims Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,671,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $460,962,000 after purchasing an additional 84,172 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,762,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 13.8% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,652 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.22% of the company’s stock.

LH opened at $269.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $270.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.12. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $254.46 and a 1 year high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.90 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter M. Neupert bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $263.66 per share, with a total value of $922,810.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,367. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $380.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

