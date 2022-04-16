Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 319 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,772,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554,725 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,759,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,210,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404,103 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,717,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,143 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,349,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,369,000 after purchasing an additional 58,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,309,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,886,000 after purchasing an additional 111,826 shares during the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Moderna, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.01 and a 1-year high of $497.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.05 and its 200 day moving average is $227.59.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.60, for a total transaction of $1,301,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $316,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,257.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 206,054 shares of company stock worth $33,851,454. Corporate insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MRNA shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $404.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.71.

Moderna Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States and internationally. The company has 44 development programs, which includes 26 in clinical trials across seven modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic intracellular therapeutics, and inhaled pulmonary therapeutics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.