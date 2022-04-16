Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,111,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 266,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,769,000 after acquiring an additional 183,342 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,276,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,696,000 after acquiring an additional 81,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 118,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,158,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOT opened at $213.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $198.63 and a fifty-two week high of $265.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

