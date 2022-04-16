Fisher Asset Management LLC Makes New $588,000 Investment in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,397 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 150.4% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 39.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total transaction of $384,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,750 shares of company stock worth $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $75.50 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.04 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market cap of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average is $87.93.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 45.25%.

NTAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised shares of NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.26.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

