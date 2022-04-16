Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRT stock opened at $26.96 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $27.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Independence Realty Trust ( NYSE:IRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 17.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IRT shares. Barclays started coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.75 to $27.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.97.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

