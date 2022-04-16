Fisher Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of KLA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on KLA from $361.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, KLA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.33.

Shares of KLAC opened at $321.48 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $285.89 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $353.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $377.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 20.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.62%.

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About KLA (Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.