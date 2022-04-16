Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 5,230 Shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT – Get Rating) by 71.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2,339.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 85,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $58.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.88. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $68.40.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

