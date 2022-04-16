Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 3,624 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 141.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,624 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 36,039 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.69 and its 200-day moving average is $164.09. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $153.42 and a fifty-two week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

