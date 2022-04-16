Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BRKR. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Bruker during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Bruker by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 582 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 63.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 24.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 900 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 73.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRKR stock opened at $62.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.55. Bruker Co. has a 52 week low of $60.84 and a 52 week high of $92.35. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26.

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59. Bruker had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $683.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Bruker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

Several research firms have commented on BRKR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.86.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

