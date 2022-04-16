FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $628.59 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FirstCash’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $615.99 million and the highest is $645.58 million. FirstCash posted sales of $407.94 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.38. FirstCash had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $501.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush cut their price objective on FirstCash from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

NASDAQ:FCFS traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.14. 155,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $73.77. FirstCash has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $97.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. FirstCash’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In related news, insider Howard F. Hambleton bought 1,472 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.18 per share, for a total transaction of $112,136.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstCash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,522,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,340,000 after buying an additional 81,754 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of FirstCash by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,014,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,495,000 after buying an additional 19,629 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,250,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,528,000 after buying an additional 36,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,196,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,426,000 after buying an additional 42,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in FirstCash by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 951,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,293,000 after acquiring an additional 34,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

