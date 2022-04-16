First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,559 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned about 0.09% of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DEED. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,354,000. Cambridge Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,891 shares in the last quarter. Wealthpoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23.

