First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Executive Wealth Management LLC

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164,781 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,631,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 27,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 40,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,020,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.84. 337,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,426. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $49.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.91.
