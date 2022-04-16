First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a decline of 42.4% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of NASDAQ QQXT traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.87. 3,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,257. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52 week low of $74.53 and a 52 week high of $90.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.244 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%.
