First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 53.6% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBP Investment Advisors SA grew its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FEMB opened at $29.61 on Friday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $29.19 and a 1 year high of $36.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.28%. This is an increase from First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

