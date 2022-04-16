First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD) Trading Down 0.3%

First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FGD – Get Rating) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $25.18 and last traded at $25.22. Approximately 83,924 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 193,688 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.44.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,443,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,252,000 after buying an additional 324,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 649,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,327,000 after buying an additional 153,063 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,089,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,772,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust DJ Global Select Dividend Index Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,611,000.

First Trust Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Dow Jones Global Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is an indicated annual dividend yield weighted index of 100 stocks selected from the developed market portion of the Dow Jones World Index, subject to certain buffers designed to limit turnover.

