First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on FHN. Hovde Group cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut First Horizon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut First Horizon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.63.

Shares of FHN traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.04. The company had a trading volume of 4,185,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,690,101. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.18. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.24.

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.51 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts predict that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $2,682,514.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHN. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $201,000. TPG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 19.1% during the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in First Horizon by 708.9% during the first quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 132,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 116,550 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in First Horizon by 0.7% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 68,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Horizon during the first quarter worth $1,362,000. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

