Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,700 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the March 15th total of 142,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.

OTCMKTS:FFLWF traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.67. 10,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,840. Fire & Flower has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.90.

Fire & Flower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

