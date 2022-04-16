FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Shares Down 1.5%

FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.20 and last traded at $3.32. Approximately 56,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 146,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.37.

A number of research analysts recently commented on OPFI shares. JMP Securities reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on FG New America Acquisition from $10.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FG New America Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get FG New America Acquisition alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.12.

FG New America Acquisition ( NYSE:OPFI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $95.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.36 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FG New America Acquisition Corp. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in FG New America Acquisition stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OPFI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 9,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000. 7.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FG New America Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:OPFI)

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FG New America Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FG New America Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.