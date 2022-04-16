FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2022

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBWGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FFBW during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,993. FFBW has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

About FFBW (Get Rating)

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FFBW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FFBW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.