FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW) Short Interest Update

FFBW, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 52.8% from the March 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FFBW during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of FFBW by 111.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 18,225 shares during the period. 19.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBW stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,993. FFBW has a 12-month low of $10.95 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.04 and a 200-day moving average of $11.95.

FFBW, Inc operates as the holding company for First Federal Bank of Wisconsin that provides banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, statement savings, and health savings, as well as certificates of deposit.

