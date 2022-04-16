Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN) Short Interest Down 56.7% in March

Fernhill Co. (OTCMKTS:FERN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,200 shares, a drop of 56.7% from the March 15th total of 300,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,620,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERN traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.01. 5,985,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,028,329. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is 0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is 0.02. Fernhill has a 52 week low of 0.00 and a 52 week high of 0.07.

About Fernhill

Fernhill Corporation operates as a media, technology, and entertainment company. It focuses on building and incubating mobile and Web applications from a range of genres, including Live advice, cannabis, real estate, crypto-currency, sports, and entertainment that primarily use its customizable matching platform.

