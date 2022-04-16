Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.20). Fennec Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.18) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fennec Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.47). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.04 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fennec Pharmaceuticals.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.93).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 134.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 6,536 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 31,574 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. 44.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FENC opened at $6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.53. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.55.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

