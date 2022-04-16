FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $20.500-$21.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $20.610. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Stephens dropped their target price on FedEx from $345.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $294.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on FedEx from $297.00 to $282.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $299.55.

FedEx stock opened at $205.74 on Friday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.07.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that FedEx will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of FedEx by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 983 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

