FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $6.80 Per Share

Analysts expect that FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $6.80 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for FedEx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $7.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.20. FedEx reported earnings of $5.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FedEx will report full year earnings of $20.56 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.00 to $21.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $22.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.85 to $23.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($0.05). FedEx had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FDX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $333.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in FedEx by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $4,312,801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,031,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $593,029,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in FedEx by 308.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,625,430 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $362,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227,285 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 5,753.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 755,054 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $165,576,000 after purchasing an additional 742,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,261,999 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $496,034,000 after purchasing an additional 583,900 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, hitting $205.74. 1,922,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,833,892. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FedEx has a 52 week low of $199.03 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company has a market cap of $53.32 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.75%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

