Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Stock Position Lifted by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $1,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRT. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Shares of FRT stock opened at $123.26 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $104.39 and a 1-year high of $140.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.77.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.06. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The business had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 131.69%.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

