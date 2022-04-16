Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) PT Lowered to $75.00 at Truist Financial

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FATE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $107.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FATE opened at $37.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day moving average of $47.29. Fate Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.04). Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 379.89% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.38) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.85, for a total transaction of $971,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 189,151 shares in the company, valued at $7,348,516.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,562 shares of company stock worth $3,282,851. Insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 1,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 939.8% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 915 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 575.9% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the period. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.