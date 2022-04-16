Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17) Shares Down 0.7%

Fair Oaks Income Limited (LON:FA17 – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.68 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.68 ($0.01). 11,718 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 10,704 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69 ($0.01).

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.69.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th.

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

