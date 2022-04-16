FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $12.750-$13.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $13.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.83 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.82 billion.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $420.57 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $495.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $434.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.82.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

FDS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $515.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $444.20.

In related news, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie Siegel sold 1,286 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $565,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,177 shares in the company, valued at $517,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,510 shares of company stock valued at $11,576,190 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $826,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $588,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $521,000. 88.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.