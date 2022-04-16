Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 308.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 107,706 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in Exelixis by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Exelixis by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,937 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 19,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Exelixis by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 19,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.62.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $451.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 16.10%. On average, analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EXEL shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.91, for a total transaction of $1,074,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stelios Papadopoulos sold 84,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total value of $1,653,113.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 205,229 shares of company stock worth $4,017,116. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

