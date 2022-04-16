Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $415,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $415,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Bank of America by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 560,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,806,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Bank of America by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 787,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,502,000 after purchasing an additional 186,131 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 432,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,362,000 after purchasing an additional 29,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 73,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

In related news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on BAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.57. 79,032,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,946,440. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $303.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.