Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $207,000 Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.83. 1,034,623 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,883,901. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.62 and a 200 day moving average of $162.91. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $150.44 and a 12-month high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.