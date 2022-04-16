Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $2.14 Million Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 33,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,138,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Avantis International Equity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVDE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 12,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,961. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $55.00 and a 52 week high of $65.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.11.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.