Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 165,132 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,132 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,055,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,704,000 after buying an additional 123,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,030,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,818,000 after purchasing an additional 278,054 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,139,000 after purchasing an additional 110,954 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,294,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,144,000 after purchasing an additional 196,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,625,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,062,000 after purchasing an additional 423,420 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $51.19. 3,454,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,409,163. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.38. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $59.19.

