Executive Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,098 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $12,328,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 29,672 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,187,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 62,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,957,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $195.19. 4,275,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,045. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $189.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $133.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.49%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.43.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

