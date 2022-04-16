Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $578,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,499 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,065,940,000 after purchasing an additional 11,916,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,267,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,750 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in AT&T by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,469,084,000 after purchasing an additional 25,849,299 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in AT&T by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,108,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,005,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its holdings in AT&T by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,085,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982,935 shares in the last quarter. 51.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:T traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $19.54. The stock had a trading volume of 52,731,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,464,688. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.26 and its 200 day moving average is $24.46. The company has a market cap of $139.57 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.85 and a 52 week high of $33.88.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

