Executive Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,827 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its holdings in TJX Companies by 904.8% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 422 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TJX. Cowen decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.29.

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,511,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,211,134. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.74. The company has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.27. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.92 and a 52-week high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $13.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.52%.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

