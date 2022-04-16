Executive Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,919 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 201,257 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 154,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $13,482,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 38,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 122,109 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,680,000 after acquiring an additional 9,422 shares during the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $1.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. 3,053,008 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,755,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $64.13 and a 12-month high of $88.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.73.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

APH has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.78.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

