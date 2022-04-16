Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exco Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EXCOF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,300 shares, a decline of 41.0% from the March 15th total of 64,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 42.6 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Exco Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.25 price target on shares of Exco Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

OTCMKTS EXCOF remained flat at $$7.28 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 772. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.59. Exco Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.93 and a fifty-two week high of $9.12.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

