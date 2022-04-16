Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Price Target Increased to $0.57 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $0.53 to $0.57 in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

NASDAQ EVFM opened at $0.23 on Tuesday. Evofem Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48.

Evofem Biosciences ( NASDAQ:EVFM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Evofem Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 441.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 37,855 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 530.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 80,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 67,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 148.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,997 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 53,707 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Evofem Biosciences by 29.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 30,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 5,822.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 130,253 shares during the period. 16.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

