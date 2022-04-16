EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $22.50. EVI Industries shares last traded at $21.41, with a volume of 20,439 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of EVI Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

EVI Industries ( NYSEAMERICAN:EVI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EVI Industries had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The firm had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVI. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in EVI Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,933,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVI Industries by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,691,000 after purchasing an additional 48,155 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $271,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of EVI Industries by 177.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVI Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $411,000. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVI Industries Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI)

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. The company provides its customers with planning, designing, and consulting services related to their commercial laundry operations, and sells and leases its customers commercial laundry equipment, specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

