Everipedia Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5.50 Million (IQ)

Everipedia (IQ) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 16th. Everipedia has a total market capitalization of $120.33 million and $5.50 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Everipedia has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Everipedia coin can now be purchased for $0.0120 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Everipedia alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00045466 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,037.20 or 0.07510547 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,392.24 or 0.99884027 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00042204 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia launched on December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,021,453,885 coins and its circulating supply is 10,021,446,925 coins. Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org . The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everipedia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everipedia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everipedia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everipedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everipedia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.