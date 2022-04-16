Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $9.16 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $9.16 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.53. Everest Re Group reported earnings per share of $6.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full year earnings of $32.96 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.45 to $34.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $39.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.40 to $43.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.23 by ($0.11). Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Everest Re Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $317.50.

In other Everest Re Group news, VP Sanjoy Mukherjee sold 400 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $118,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,986.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 28.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RE traded down $1.20 on Friday, reaching $290.57. 190,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 239,328. The firm has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $291.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.82. Everest Re Group has a fifty-two week low of $234.87 and a fifty-two week high of $308.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 17.96%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

