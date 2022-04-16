Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $58.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.47% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Everbridge, Inc. is a software company which provides communications and enterprise safety applications. The company’s applications include Mass Notification, Incident Management, IT Alerting, Safety Connection(TM), Community Engagement(TM), Secure Messaging and Internet of Things. It operates primarily in Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Beijing and London. Everbridge, Inc. is based in Burlington, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EVBG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Everbridge from $178.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Everbridge from $75.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.47.

Shares of EVBG traded down $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.80. The stock had a trading volume of 531,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,755. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.14. Everbridge has a twelve month low of $27.81 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Everbridge will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Brickley sold 6,625 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $335,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 12.3% in the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,007,931 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,278,000 after acquiring an additional 220,553 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,585,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,754,000 after acquiring an additional 295,278 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 50.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,163,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,685,000 after acquiring an additional 389,386 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 838,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,667,000 after acquiring an additional 191,692 shares during the period. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 802,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,016,000 after acquiring an additional 141,986 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

