ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,203 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned about 0.14% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $3,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HACK. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 57.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $61,000.

HACK stock opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.61. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a one year low of $50.28 and a one year high of $67.97.

