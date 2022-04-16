Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by BTIG Research from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

ESNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essent Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Essent Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Essent Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.44.

NYSE:ESNT opened at $41.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.82. Essent Group has a 1-year low of $39.26 and a 1-year high of $54.22.

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.66 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 66.29% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is presently 13.09%.

In other news, Director Robert Glanville purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.71 per share, with a total value of $40,710.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Essent Group by 198.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Essent Group by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Essent Group by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

