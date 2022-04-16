Ergo Price Down 7.2% Over Last Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 15th. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $4.37 or 0.00010777 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ergo has a market capitalization of $139.88 million and approximately $796,674.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ergo has traded down 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40,546.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,039.81 or 0.07497129 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $111.92 or 0.00276020 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $341.95 or 0.00843362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00014346 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00094107 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.51 or 0.00580839 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00006979 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $146.70 or 0.00361800 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 35,316,150 coins and its circulating supply is 32,012,428 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo builds advanced cryptographic features and radically new DeFi functionality on the rock-solid foundations laid by a decade of blockchain theory and development. Ergo is the open protocol that implements modern scientific ideas in the blockchain area. Ergo operates an open contributor model where anyone is welcome to contribute. EFYT (Ergo First Year Tokens) served the dual purposes of helping to build an early community of stake holders and enthusiasts for Ergo and of raising a small amount of funds for the platform before launch to fund development, promotion etc. EFYT is strictly a Waves token and is not the same as an ERG, which is the Ergo mainnet native token mined after Ergo’s mainnet launch. EFYT were swapped with a fraction of the ERG mined within the first 1 year post mainnet launch (July 1st 2019) “

Ergo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

