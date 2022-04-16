Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $43.00 Price Target at Barclays

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $42.00 to $43.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQH. TheStreet downgraded shares of Equitable from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Equitable to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Equitable from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $44.09.

Get Equitable alerts:

Shares of EQH stock opened at $30.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.73. The firm has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.55. Equitable has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 25,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $810,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,725 shares of company stock worth $4,073,472 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 18.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Equitable by 56.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,383,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,585,000 after purchasing an additional 862,470 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Equitable by 2.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Equitable by 5.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 52,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Equitable by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,820,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,948,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

About Equitable (Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.