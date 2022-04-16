Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Stake Raised by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EQNR. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 220.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Equinor ASA by 81.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EQNR opened at $38.31 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.00. Equinor ASA has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $39.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Equinor ASA will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.70%.

EQNR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.28.

Equinor ASA Profile (Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.